ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man who was just trying to help a couple of guys out ended up getting shot by them Sunday night in Atlanta.
It happened in the 1700 block of Browning Street.
Police tell CBS46 News the victim and the suspects had met at the Food Mart when the suspects asked for directions to the MARTA station. The victim was walking them that way when the situation suddenly took a very different turn: the men held him up and shot him.
"Witnesses said he had his hands up and was walking backwards when the suspects approached him," Atlanta Police Captain Jessica Bruce said. "They shot him and took off running."
She said they didn't seem to get anything from the victim. And police are not sure why they shot him.
The suspects took off and police do not have a description of them.
Neighbors heard the gunshots and came running to help the victim, but they did not see what happened.
Police say if you do have information about the shooting, call 911.
