THOMASTON, Ga. (CBS46) Thomaston Police say a man turned his gun on himself following a standoff involving multiple shots fired between he and officers.
According to the Thomaston Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 200 block of Springdale Drive around 7 p.m. Monday night and found the suspect, later identified as James Redd Jr. armed with a handgun.
He was ordered to drop his gun but he refused and ran through the home and into the backyard. At that time, officers were able to safely remove his parents from the home. Several other units arrived on scene, including deputies with the Upson County Sheriff's Office. Redd Jr. then allegedly fired several shots in the direction of officers and continued to point his weapon at them.
The officers used pepper ball and foam rubber rounds on him but he still refused to give up his weapon. He then went to the ground and as officers approached, Redd Jr. fired a self-inflicted shot to the side of his head.
He was taken to a trauma center in Columbus, Georgia where his condition is unknown. The GBI has been requested to investigate.
