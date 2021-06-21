ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man has turned himself in to police after a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta on Monday.
On June 20, Atlanta Police secured arrest warrants for 52-year-old Eddie Jackson in connection to a murder case.
The shooting happened on the 400 block of Boulevard. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man dead on the scene. He appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
Later that day, Jackson turned himself in at the Atlanta Police Public Safety Headquarters, police say. Jackson was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
He was transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident. Authorities say the case is now closed by the arrest.
