ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man reportedly turned himself in to Atlanta Police Department following a fatal shooting on Nov. 19.
Police identified the suspected shooter to be 36-year-old Terrance Edwards. The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Lee Street in southwest Atlanta.
After further investigation, it was determined that a dispute between the victim and Edwards ended in a shooting. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Police say Edwards fled the scene.
Nearly a week later, Edwards turned himself in to the Atlanta Police Department Headquarters where he was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail.
