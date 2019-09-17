BARROW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident in Barrow County.
In the early hours of September 15, officials reported to a major accident on Highway 316 just west of Barber Creek Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a black Jeep Cherokee was struck in the rear which caused the vehicle to strike a tree.
Authorities say the that struck to the jeep fled the scene and was last seen traveling westbound with a missing front passenger headlight.
After coupled of days, the Sheriff’s Office found the suspect with the help of social media.
The driver of the red Ford Escape has been identified as 22-year-old Zantravious Shields of Winder turned himself in to Barrow County’s Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, September 17.
Shields was charged with Felony Hit and Run, Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle, Failure to Report a Crash with Damage/Injuries, Following Too Closely, and Improper Lane Change.
The incident remains under investigation.
