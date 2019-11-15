CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) A man and two young girls are hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while boarding a school bus early Friday morning.
According to police, the man and two children were about to board the bus at around 7 a.m. when a vehicle ignored the bus' warning flashers and stop arm, slamming into all three.
The bus was heading to Haw Creek Elementary School in Cumming.
The victims were taken to an area hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police say the girls are sisters and they're first and fourth graders.
20 students were also aboard the bus at the time of the crash. None of those students were injured. They've been taken to Haw Creek where grief counselors are on hand.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was arrested but we've not received word on charges.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
