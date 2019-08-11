ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A strange question, an everyday object turned into a weapon, and a man tasered then arrested all at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Saturday night.
It started around 10pm in Concourse C, when a man asked an airline employee if she had a gun.
She said no and immediately called 911.
The man pushed his way into a nearby bar, grabbed a liquor bottle, broke that over his head, and cut himself with a piece of broken glass.
When officers got to the scene, the man became combative and fought with them. They used a taser to gain control and take him into custody.
Officers did perform first aid on the man before he was taken to Grady Hospital.
The investigation is still going on.
