LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta family outsmarted a criminal after their new car was stolen out of their driveway in Lithonia.
Gary Washington told CBS46 that someone stole his new Chrysler Pacifica after his wife unknowingly dropped her pocketbook and keys in the driveway.
“My daughter comes by and said Daddy where is your van? And I said it’s in the driveway. And she said no it’s not,” Washington said.
After realizing the car was gone, Washington informed police of the tracking system in the car and they located it minutes later in Stone Mountain.
“He had actually paired his phone to the vehicle,” Washington said.
Upon further investigation, Washington noticed that someone involved in the theft named Emaiceo had synched their iPhone up to the Bluetooth technology in the car; so, he immediately notified police.
“I told him you’re probably going to find him on Facebook. Most criminals are on Facebook and he told me I watch too much TV and then he hung up,” Washington said.
On top of that Washington found other evidence in the car like receipts to Kroger and McDonald’s which likely have surveillance video. CBS46 contacted DeKalb Police and they immediately reached out to Washington and asked to meet with him this week.
“I want them to go view that film, see who it is, see if it’s the person that matches up with that name, arrest them and get my wife’s driver’s license back and her passport back,” Washington said.
