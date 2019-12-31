LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- After missing for 24-hours, Gwinnett County Police are asking for the public's assistance as they search for Logan McCaskill Jr.
The 43-year-old man traveled from Yemassee, South Carolina with his father to make deliveries for Allied Moving Company, located in the 700 block of Progress Industrial Boulevard in Lawrenceville.
Upon arriving to the business, the father told police he went inside, but when he returned to the vehicle his son was missing. Inside he located son's medication, wallet and phone.
McCaskill has several medical conditions that require daily medication.
The father is unsure if his son left on foot or in a vehicle, however, he is said to be unfamiliar with the area.
McCaskill is described as 5'08", weighs around 185 lbs., has a short goatee and an afro. He was last seen wearing a gray Allied Moving sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.