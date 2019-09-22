ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Man vs. Impossible, the super hero of hope, inspires others to overcome obstacles.
He recently stopped by the CBS46 studios during his trip to Atlanta. He travels all over the country making stops at schools, children’s hospitals and other locations sharing inspiration and hope.
Another seemingly impossible feat he conquers – pulling huge airplanes!
If you want to see him in action, he will be at Robbins Air Force Base in Macon next weekend attempting to pull a 100-thousand-pound military plane.
If he completes the challenge, he will don his special cape.
