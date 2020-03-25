DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—Quick actions by patrol officers led to the arrest of a murder suspect.
According to the DeKalb County police department, on March 24, officers stopped two males walking near Biffle Park, located off of Biffle Road in un-incorporated DeKalb County.
During the stop, police identified one of the males, Jahiem Hayles, 17, as an armed robbery and murder suspect.
Hayles was wanted in connection to the armed robbery and killing of Daniel Allen, 22, police said.
Allen was shot and killed on February 8, 2020.
