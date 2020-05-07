CITY OF SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—City of South Fulton police are investigating an automobile that fatally struck a pedestrian.
The fatal accident happened late Wednesday night on Jonesboro Road, a few miles west of Old National Highway.
An officer said a man walking on the street was killed during the accident.
Police did not indicate if the vehicle remained at the scene of the accident and there was no word on charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.