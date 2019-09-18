TROUP County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault in Troup County.
Police were called to Emergency Department at WellStar West Georgia where 25-year-old Micheal Cornett told officials that a man named 53-year-old Craig Allen allegedly shot him.
The incident happened on the 3000 block of West Point Road.
According to officials, investigators went to Allen's home to execute a warrant, but once they made their way inside Allen was no where to be found.
Authorities say, Allen fled the location in a vehicle prior to investigators arrival.
If you know his location please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
The incident remains under investigation.
