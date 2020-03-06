SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are looking for a man who they believe stole mail and then forged checks in Gwinnett County in late January.
Police said a man reported he had checks stolen from his mailbox on Lake Haven Way January 21. He said the checks were scheduled to be picked up by USPS and mailed to their intended recipients.
On January 22, surveillance video captured a man making a $3,000 purchase at the Home Depot on Stone Mountain Highway. After the purchase, he returned the purchased items for cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. (Case number: 20-008850)
