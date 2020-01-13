GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County police say a man who sexually assaulted a thirteen-year-old girl is on the loose.
“It’s New Year’s Day so it’s obviously a heavy shopping day,” Corporal Collin Flynn of the Gwinnett police department said.
The kind of heavy shopping day that brings out, friends, families and sadly those with ill intentions alike. Police said on the first day of the year one of those people made their way into a Burlington at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall.
“The victim in this case is a 13-year-old girl,” Flynn explained.
Police said he found exactly what he was searching for.
“While she was shopping at the location, an unidentified male walked up and rubbed his crotch area on her shoulder,” Flynn told CBS46.
The assault didn’t end there.
“He made comments to her saying that he thought she was good looking,” Flynn said. He said the 13-year-old girl fought back. “She was quick to take out her camera on her phone and snap a couple photos of this man and went and alerted her mother.”
By the time security guards arrived the man was long gone. Police are now asking for the public's assistance to help make sure the man doesn’t strike again.
If you know the attacker, or where police can find him, you’re asked to call Gwinnett County investigators at 770-513-5300.
