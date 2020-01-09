ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Alpharetta Police are circulating a picture of a man who has been inappropriately grabbing women at a metro park.
"This morning at about 10 o'clock our 911 received a call from a lady in Webb Bridge Park, wanted to report that there was a male that she had recognized," said Sgt. Howard Miller of the Alpharetta Police Department. "She had recognized this guy from previous encounters with other women apparently this had happened to several women."
Police said the man has been engaging the women before forcing himself on them.
"He's approaching women engaging them in conversation and then at some point grabbing their arms, grabbing their hands and then pulling them in to try to get kisses," said Sgt. Miller.
People walking the park told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy the area is usually safe.
"Totally safe, never had any issues," said a longtime homeowner of the area walking with her husband.
Because of this new alert they're thinking twice.
"Now I'm going to look, now that you've shown us a picture of him," said the woman.
Police said they need victims to come forward so things don't get worse, but so far no one has done so.
"How much of a threat is this guy right now if he's just hugging and kissing?" asked reporter Jamie Kennedy to police.
"Well that's what we don't know unfortunately, right now it's trying to hug and kiss we don't know if it's going to escalate beyond that," said Sgt. Miller
