BALDWIN, Ga (CBS46) -- A man wanted for dragging a Barrow County Sheriff's Deputy slipped through the hands of the law Saturday. Now the Baldwin Police have a message for him: a fugitive task force is on your tail.
Samuel Brock was stopped last week at a checkpoint on Pickle Simon Road in Barrow County. A deputy tried to get Brock out of his car, and officers say Brock hit the gas, dragging the deputy.
Saturday, Brock was spotted at a gas station in Baldwin. Police set up a perimeter, but Brock got a ride and got away.
Brock is now wanted on several felony warrants including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing from a checkpoint.
previous story: Police searching for man accused of dragging deputy with vehicle
