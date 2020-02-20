SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say molested a child.
Jonathan Vladimiroff, 32, is wanted for felony aggravated child molestation and felony sodomy. The Spalding County Fugitive Apprehension Division is searching for Valdimiroff.
If you have any information, call the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-467-4282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.