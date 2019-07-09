NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A man wanted for hitting and killing a special needs man with his truck has been arrested in New York.

Investigators said Joshua Anderson beat and then ran over 20-year-old Kevin Marshall, who was autistic, after a July 4th celebration on Northlake Drive in Covington.

The suspect is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and duty to stop at the scene of an accident.