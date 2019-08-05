ROSWELL, Ga (CBS46) -- Roswell Police are looking for a man they say got in an argument with someone at the Walmart on Mansell Rd, and during the dispute claimed to be an off-duty police officer and store employee.
He also allegedly told the other person to "go back where you came from."
The incident happened on July 23.
Roswell Police released pictures taken of him from inside the store. He has light hair and a light beard.
If anyone can help identify him, you're asked to call Detective Marshall at 770-640-4280.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.