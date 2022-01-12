DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Law enforcement arrested a man wanted for murder in Douglas County Monday.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department was requested to help the Cobb County Sheriff's Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshalls with finding the suspect, Vernell Sanders.
On Jan. 10, Sanders was located and arrested in Douglas County without incident.
