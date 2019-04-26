UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted for the murder of a Union City man.
According to officials, the suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Airieon Dominique Young of Union City.
The incident happened on April 20 at Chevron gas station on 5851 Buffington Road where officers found the deceased victim Alehandro Jerry Brown.
If you have any information about Young’s whereabouts you are encouraged to call Detective G. Nelson at 770-515-7835.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.