Man wanted for murder in New Orleans captured in Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man wanted for murder in Louisiana has been captured in Atlanta.
While serving an order of Temporary Protection, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Field Operations Division says they found out that the individual, Charles Dowell, was wanted on charges of Murder and Aggravated Assault in New Orleans.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office and the City of South Fulton Police safely apprehended Dowell and transported him to the Fulton County Jail where he will await extradition.
