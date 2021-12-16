McDONOUGH Ga. (CBS46) -- The Henry County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man who was wanted for murder in New York Wednesday.
Ricardo Dash, 21, was wanted and 2nd Degree Murder which allegedly resulted from a gang related fight on Dec. 2.
Dash was arrested in the parking lot of the Bojangles located at 1665 Hudson Bridge Road.
Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said, “Our goal is to get these types of people off of our streets. We received word that the suspect was potentially employed at this location and might present himself at some point. Our Investigators were there waiting for him to make an appearance. When he arrived, he was immediately taken into custody.”
A weapon was found on Dash, but it’s unclear if that weapon was used in the alleged incident on Dec. 2 in New York
