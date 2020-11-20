A man wanted for murder, armed robbery and kidnapping in South Carolina was arrested in Georgia on Friday.
The Atlanta Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jamal Coakley who an active warrant out of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina for a recent murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping.
Coakley fled from South Carolina to Georgia in which he was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor obstruction charge in Gwinnett County, police told CBS46 News.
According to authorities, Coakley was able to bond out of the Gwinnett County Jail before Beaufort County Sheriffs could complete arrest warrants for his extradition back to South Carolina.
After further investigation, the Gwinnett County Homicide Investigators contacted the Atlanta Police Department to share intelligence and provide a possible location for Coakley in Atlanta on November 19.
Police found Coakley inside a midtown Atlanta Apartment Unit in which they arrested him without incident.
If you have knowledge of a crime or see something or someone suspicious, call 911. You can also report tips or information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477). #WeCatchBadGuys
