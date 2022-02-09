ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old Samir Jefferson on Nov. 29, 2021, in Philadelphia has been arrested in metro Atlanta.
Jahlil Williams, 23, was arrested at a home on Holly Road NW in Atlanta by Georgia State Patrol's SWAT team at the request of the U.S. Marshals.
Eric Gartner, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said “The arrest of Jahlil Williams, the 4th perpetrator involved in this horrific shooting, demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and the Philadelphia Police Department, to bring fugitives to justice from anywhere in the world. Our sincerest hope is that this arrest will help bring some semblance of closure to the Jefferson family, and to Samir’s fellow 9th graders who were impacted by this senseless murder.”
Jefferson was shot nearly 20 times while waiting for a bus in North Philadelphia, according to CBS Philly. Police say that a vehicle pulled up to where Jefferson was waiting and two males got out and started shooting at Jefferson, chasing him down the street.
Two suspects, 21-year-old Quadir Johnson and 21-year-old Kyair Garnett, were arrested shortly after the shooting. Both were charged with murder and related charges.
A third man was arrested, Haneef Roberson from Georgia, was arrested in January 2022.
