GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who claimed to own a car dealership while making a fraudulent sale is now wanted by Gwinnett County Police.
According to police, Brian Keith Dace met with the victim on March 6 of this year and sold a woman a car in a parking log near the Mall of Georgia. In order to make the deal seem legitimate, Dace provided the woman with fake paperwork depicting a sale with the nonexistent dealership.
When the victim failed to receive payment she notified police.
Once contacted by police, Dace attempted to provide them with the fake identity of Keith Taylor along with a fake date of birth. However, detectives quickly realized Dace's true identity, as well as discovered pending charges stemming from similar theft incidents in one other county.
Now, with an active warrant for theft by deception, detectives are hoping the public can help identify other victims, as well as locate Dace.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
