UNION CITY (CBS46)—Union City police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a triple shooting.
According to a Facebook post, officers are looking for Isaiah Britts.
Britts is wanted for questioning in the March 14 triple shooting that happened at an apartment complex at the 6300 block of Oakley Road. One man was killed during the gunfire.
According to Union City police, officers responded to the shooting call and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
“Officers continued canvassing the building and discovered another male subject in the stairwell bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper and lower abdomen,” a Union City police spokesman said.
While further investigating the shooting, a third male was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting and anyone with information is asked to the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-515-7838.
