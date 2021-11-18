BYRON, Ga. (CBS46) — The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Nov. 17 involving Kevin Mark Soles, Jr.
According to a press release, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office got a tip that Soles, who was wanted for armed robbery in Bibb County, was at a resident in Byron.
Deputies went to a home on Jordan Road to arrest Soles. However, he ran into the woods and got away.
CCSO then requested assistance from the Peach County Sheriff's Office, Byron Police Department, Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Department of Corrections K9.
They were able to locate Soles and officers say they saw a gun in his hand. They spent the next several hours attempting to persuade Soles to surrender.
The officers also fired less-then-lethal rounds at Soles in an attempt to place him under arrest. At some point, Soles allegedly pointed a gun at the officers and he was shot. Soles was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center.
The GBI is investigating the shooting and will turn its results over to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.
