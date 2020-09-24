CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man accused of shooting four people in two counties is now in jail and one of his victims has died, according to police.
Karl Jordan, 26, is accused of shooting a woman in the head at a Waffle House in Henry County Thursday morning and is also the suspect in a triple shooting in Clayton County Wednesday night.
One of the three people who were shot at a home in Hampton, a woman police said had a prior relationship with Jordan, has died, police announced Thursday afternoon. None of the victims have been identified.
Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force worked on leads throughout the night and tracked down Jordan to a home in Stockbridge. He was arrested late Thursday morning without incident.
The U.S. Marshals told CBS46 Jordan was in the car he's accused of stealing from the Waffle House after shooting an employee. He also had a gun with him.
Senior Inspector Josue Rivera with the U.S. Marshals told CBS46 about the sense of urgency to find the suspect after the first shootings.
"The biggest challenge, when it starts to appear someone is starting to commit numerous crimes and they’re actively committing crimes, is trying to apprehend them as quickly and as safely as possible before they commit anything, do any further harm to anybody else," he said.
Waffle House released the following statement:
"Our greatest priority remains the health and recovery of our Associate who was horrifically shot this morning at one of our restaurants. We have been told that she is in critical, but stable condition following emergency surgery. While we are cautiously optimistic for her full recovery as she battles to heal from her injuries, our prayers are with her and her family.
We are very grateful for the work of the Henry County and Clayton County law enforcement agencies in quickly bringing the suspect into custody. We continue to cooperate in their ongoing investigation, and are hopeful that swift justice will be served for this horrible crime."
The Waffle House shooting happened around 6 a.m. Thursday off Highway 155 near Eagles Landing Parkway in Henry County. Police said Jordan demanded money, shot an employee and stole her car.
The night before, Clayton County Police said the triple shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Glyn Court in Hampton around 8:50 p.m. There were three victims, a 4-year-old child, the child's mother and grandmother. Police said the mother died from her injuries but the child and a grandmother are expected to survive.
Earlier Stories:
Stay with CBS46 as this story develops
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.