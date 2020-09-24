CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man accused of shooting a woman in the head at a Waffle House, and also suspected in a triple shooting in Clayton County, was taken into custody Thursday morning by U.S. Marshals without incident.
Karl Jordan, 26, was arrested in Stockbridge at a private residence. U.S. Marshals said he was in possession of a gun and the vehicle belonging to the Waffle House shooting victim.
The Waffle House shooting happened around 6 a.m. off Highway 155 near Eagles Landing Parkway in Henry County. They say Jordan is also wanted for a triple shooting in Clayton County Wednesday night.
Clayton County Police said that shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Glyn Court around 8:50 p.m. There were three victims, a 4-year-old child, and two others. Their injuries are listed as minor to critical. Investigators believe an altercation with a known party led to the shooting.
