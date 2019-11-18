ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A man wanted for murder is off the streets after a speeding stop led to an arrest for driving under the influence on Monday.
According to the Atlanta Police Department’s High Intensity Tactical Traffic unit, Jevalo Walker was speeding down I-85 South at more than 90 miles per hour. While he was stopping the car at I-75/85 South near Williams Street, officers saw him drop several items outside the car. When police approached the car to talk to Walker, they determined he was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him for DUI.
Once Walker was in custody, officers discovered several outstanding warrants for his arrest, including one from DeKalb County for a murder that happened at a Waffle House in June.
Both Walker and the passenger of the car were taken to the DeKalb County City Jail.
