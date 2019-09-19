ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- MARTA police need help identifying a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a homeless man on a MARTA train on August 17.
In the video below, which was posted by a viewer on Instagram, the man can be seen punching the homeless man in the face several times while he shouts obscenities.
The homeless man had apparently asked the man for change.
Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact MARTA police at 404-848-4911.
