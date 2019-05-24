Chic-fil-a dumpster fire starter

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Marietta Police hopes the public can help identify a man who may have something to do with a dumpster fire at a major chain restaurant.

According to officers, the unidentified man was the last seen near the Chic-fil-A dumpster on Wind Hill Road when a fire broke out.

If you happen to recognize this man contact police or the Marietta Fire Marshalls office at 7707-794-5464.

