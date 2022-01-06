ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 20-year-old man accused of the murder of Markeece Jenkins last year.
After a lengthy investigation, homicide detectives identified the suspected shooter to be David McKinnon.
McKinnon faces a slew of warrants including murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
On Aug. 30, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Joseph E Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta around 6:44 p.m. When officers arrive to the scene they located Jenkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McKinnon should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here . Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
