DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an alleged murder suspect.
On Wednesday Nov. 20, officers issued a felony murder warrant for 39 year-old Atlanta resident Shaulov Vladimir in connection to the shooting death of Frank Moore on Fair Lane in Decatur on November 11.
Authorities have not yet released any further details on this incident.
Anyone who has information on the suspect's whereabouts can contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit through CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
A reward may be possible if the information provided leads to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.