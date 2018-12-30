LaGrange, GA (CBS46) The search is on for a man accused of a December 23 murder in LaGrange.
Dontavious Morgan is wanted in connection to the murder that took place in the 800 block of Troup Street.
Morgan, who has been at large since the incident, is facing charges for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes. A warrant for his arrest has been issues.
Police say he considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his location is advised to dial 911 immediately.
