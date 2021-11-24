Man wanted in connection to theft from auto investigation in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are looking for a man they say is wanted for theft from auto after a vehicle break in was reported along Los Angeles Avenue northeast.
Randy Ellington is believed to be responsible for the Sept. 25 theft, police say. A report filed by the victim reported damage to the window of the car and a missing bag that contained a number of miscellaneous items.
Officers collected several pieces of evidence from the scene and turned it over to the Larceny from Auto Unit. From there, investigators discovered Randy Ellington may have been involved.
Ellington also had 11 prior arrests to include several other theft from auto cases, something police say displays a pattern in these types of crimes.
Investigators are now asking for the public’s help locating Mr. Ellington.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta Tip Line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment.
