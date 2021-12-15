ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a man they say is wanted for murder.
According to investigators, Andre Aki Evans is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Robert Levy Jr. at a home on Crumley Street back in Feb. 17, 2019. When officers arrived to the scene they found Levy dead inside the home.
Police are seeking the public's help locating Evens. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta Tip Line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
