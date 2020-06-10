TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting in DeKalb County.
The shooting happened at a gas station on the corner of Rockbridge road and Hambrick road in Tucker on May 16.
According to investigators, a dispute led to shots fired into a moving vehicle and into two nearby apartments where children were inside, but unharmed.
Police told CBS46 that the suspect is known to visit the area frequently. He is also wanted for questioning in reference to a robbery that happened in the same general area approximately two hours before, according to investigators.
The man is known to go by the name "Philly." Anyone who sees or comes in contact with him is urged to call 911 or Det. Perkins at 678-937-5351.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.