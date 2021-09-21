DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in northeast Atlanta.
According to police, the unknown suspect and victim, Victor Adu, got into a fight at a home in the 2300 block of Peachwood Circle on April 5.
As a result, Adu suffered from head trauma and later died due to his injuries.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of the man in the attached photo, they are urged to call detectives at homicide detectives 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
