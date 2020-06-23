CONETSR, Ga. (CBS46) A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in a Conyers murder and believed to be in Arkansas.
Police are searching for Keshone Smith in the murder, which happened on June 15 at the Briar Creek Apartments in Conyers.
He stands 5'11" tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen driving a white, 2010 Hyundai Elantra with the Arkansas license tag of 496DZO.
According to the Rockdale Newton Citizen, Smith is believed to have been involved with two other men in the June 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Money White Jr. at the Brookfield Apartments on Briar Creek Court in Conyers. Dacquan Whitson, 18, and Christen West, 19, have already been arrested in the case.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimestoppers.
