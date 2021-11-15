ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man has been arrested for reportedly attacking another man on Nov. 13 on Mitchell Street near Broad Street.
Atlanta Police say they received a call around 7 a.m. for an injured person. When they arrived, they found a man who had been assaulted and was in and out of consciousness. The man was bleeding from the head and could not provide a statement to police.
Police officers were able to locate video footage of the assault. A couple of hours later, they located the suspected attacker. He was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Police also discovered that the man was wanted for robbery in Orlando, Florida.
A name was not provided by police. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.