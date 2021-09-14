The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of animal cruelty.
Timothy Reynolds is wanted on 28 counts of Felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. He is accused of "maliciously causing prolonged physical harm and negligent care to 28 dogs and puppies."
The Sheriff's office says that by the time they were aware of the situation, all 28 dogs and puppies were infected with distemper and had to be "humanely put down."
Canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs.
If anyone knows Reynolds' whereabouts, they are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Anonymous Crime Line at 706-236-5000 or FSCO Warrant Division at 706-236-2466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.