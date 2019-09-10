DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) – Police have tracked down the man wanted in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Gwinnett County.

Police said Jose Anjel Medina, 24 of Lawrenceville was driving a white, older model SUV or pickup truck when he rear-ended Munsha Shekhani, 23, of Lawrenceville who was stopped on Steve Reynolds Boulevard near Interstate.

Medina allegedly fled the scene and Shekhani chased him as he traveled west on Steve Reynolds Boulevard. The fleeing vehicle turned left onto Venture Drive narrowly avoiding a collision with an approaching box truck.

Shekhani turned left after Medina and was struck by the box truck. She died on the scene.

Medina was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center where he is charged with hit-and-run, following too closely, and violation of a driving permit. He will not be charged in the fatal collision.