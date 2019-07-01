ELLENWOOD, Ga. (CBS46) – Henry County police are looking for a man suspected of shoplifting.
Police say the man stole several cartons of cigarettes from a Kroger in the 100 block of W. Fairview Road and fled in a white truck.
Anyone with information should contact the Henry County Police Department.
