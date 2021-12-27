UPDATE (CBS46) -- The Murray County Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening that Brandon Neil Wiseman was taken into custody in Scott County Tennessee. _____________________________________________________________
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Brandon Neil Weisman, 35, is wanted for a fatal shooting in Murray County, according to the Murray County Sheriff's Office.
The murder reportedly happened on Sunday morning on Fullers Chapel Road. Weisman left the scene on foot and is reportedly armed and dangerous, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Weisman is 5-feet-10-inches tall and 177 pounds with sandy blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, green t-shirt, work boots and a blue and white ball cap.
The deceased has not been identified.
If you see him, call 911 immediately.
