ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A man accused of murdering his wife turned himself in to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Wednesday.
Early Wednesday morning, police were called to 55 Lakeland Drive in response to shots fired. Labarbara Milsap, 36, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Witnesses told police they heard an argument before the shots rang out. During the investigation the victim’s husband, Walter Milsap, was identified as a suspect. Police issued a warrant for his arrest for felony murder.
Milsap will be extradited to Atlanta and booked into the Fulton County Jail.
