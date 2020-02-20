CLAYTON Co., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced the arrest of the counties’ "Number Five Most Wanted Person".
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, on November 2019, officers stopped Terrance Evans during a routine traffic stop.
During the routine safety check, Evans reportedly provided the officer with a driver’s licence that had multiple suspension dates.
Moments later, Evans allegedly sped away from the scene, and crashed his vehicle into the entrance gate of a nearby apartment complex, where he was able to escape capture, officials wrote.
Evans was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a routine traffic stop in Kansas City.
Evans was wanted out of Clayton County for aggravated assault against a police officer, reckless driving, and a host of other charges, according to Clayton County officials.
Clayton County officials are working with Kansas City officials on Evans’ extradition.
