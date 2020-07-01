CLAYTON CO. (CBS46)—A man wanted out of North Carolina for robbery and kidnapping was arrested by Clayton County deputies in Riverdale.
According to a press release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, Juan Morris was wanted in North Carolina for allegedly and kidnapping and robbing a Food Lion Store.
On June 3rd, Morris allegedly entered the North Carolina Food Lion with a silver automatic handgun and reportedly pointed the gun at two employees.
Moments later, Clayton officials reported, Morris ordered the two victims to open the store safe.
“After Morris received the money, he ordered the victims to go to a room that was beside him and he walked out the front of the store”, deputies wrote.
Almost a month later, Morris was reportedly pulled over by a Clayton County deputy for having an expired tag.
During the traffic stop, deputies learned about Morris’ warrant out of North Carolina and he was placed under arrest.
